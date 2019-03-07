Obituary

Theodore A. (Ted) Goodman, 86, died Feb. 12, 2019 in Mesa, Ariz. He was the son of Art and Edna (Dorman) Goodman.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret of 65 years; two sons, Jim and Dan of the Phoenix, Ariz. area; one daughter in California; brothers, Rich Goodman, Darrel Goodman; sister Joyce Bolin of Glenwood, Frieda (Don) Kahl of Crescent and Ilene (Mike) Johnson of Omak, Wash.

Memorial service is on March 16. Cards may be sent to family at 5829 Albany St., Mesa, AZ 85205. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019

