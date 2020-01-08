Thomas Franklin Colpitts, IV, 51 of Glenwood, died at his home Jan. 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 5, 1968, in Wichita, Kan. to Thomas Franklin, III and Kathleen Ann (Lewis) Colpitts.
Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Colpitts of Glenwood; mother-in-law Sally Allen of Glenwood; brother Terry (Stephanie) Colpitts of Glenwood; and sister Kathryn (Katy) Colpitts of Council Bluffs.
Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Peterson Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020