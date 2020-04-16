Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Viola M. Franke, 69

November 8, 1950 - March 26, 2020



After an extended battle with heart disease and numerous complications Viola peacefully left this earth on March 26, 2020, in Houston, Texas to be with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her father Lester Hastings of Pacific Junction. Viola was born in Glenwood on Nov. 8, 1950, to Lester and Virginia (Todd) Hastings. Viola is survived by her husband of 50 years, DeWayne Franke, their only son Derrick Franke and his wife Ashley and her beloved grandchildren Lilith and Korbin Franke all of Houston, Texas, her mother Virginia (Hastings) Ross of Omaha, brother Ben Hastings and wife Lou Anne, sisters Jessie Hastings and Richard Morrical, Susan Hartley and husband David and Debbie Schoening and husband Phillip that all still live in the Glenwood area, along with numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Viola and DeWayne made their home in Houston, Texas since 1975 and she spent 37 years working for KSF Orthopedic Center in Spring, Texas where she started as a receptionist then was promoted to administrative assistant with them becoming her second family. Viola loved to garden and often donated extra plants to co-workers and friends. Viola had many different pets over the years and devoted a lot of time and love to their care. Her biggest passion was her love for cooking, trying new recipes and sharing these specialties with family and friends. Viola loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking them on trips back to Iowa where she grew up and getting them interested in the things she loved to do.

Viola's wishes were to be cremated, due to the current health and safety concerns. A memorial service will be held at some later date.

She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her. The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during these extremely difficult times. God bless us all.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020

