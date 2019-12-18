Vonda Marie Cheney was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Fremont County, to Fredrick Dale and Ila Faye (Bateman) Bell.
Survivors include her loving husband Charles Cheney of Malvern; children Cynthia (Julius) Schaaf of Randolph, Cheryl (Chris) Stephens of Malvern, and Calvin (Barbara) Cheney of Malvern; and sister Delores Hall of Castle Rock, Colo.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Avenue, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503.
Private family services are planned at a later date.
Interment is in the Malvern Cemetery at a later date.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019