Wayne Edward Simmonds, 80 of Bellevue, Neb. formerly of Omaha, passed away June 17, 2019, in Council Bluffs. He was born March 26, 1939, in Omaha, to James William and Violet Mae (Edwards) Simmonds. Wayne was raised in Omaha and graduated from Tech High School. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy. Wayne began as an entrepreneur, starting his own cleaning business, FBG Service Corporation and was the CEO. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Lovig Ring on Oct. 10, 2015, in Bellevue, Neb.
Wayne was a talented woodworker and made numerous gifts for his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed reading and loved traveling with his wife and family. He and Shirley attended Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church and Vine Street Bible Church. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceding Wayne in passing were his parents, brother Nick Simmonds, brother-in-law Norman Short and first wife Sonyarae Simmonds. Survivors include his wife Shirley Ring Simmonds of Bellevue, Neb.; children Terri (Bud) Gogetap; Sherri (Frank) Labedz; Sandi (Jim) Bruno all of Omaha; Michael Ring of Glenwood; four step-children Ron, Ruthie, Mel and Leeann; grandchildren Kris, Michelle, Sarah, Rachel, Brandon, Jordan, Tiffiny, Jimmy, Jaden, Deon; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings Nancy Short; Bob (Linda) Simmonds; Joyce (Harry) Flaitz; Jim (Shirley) Simmonds; Raymond Simmonds; sister-in-law Helen Otte all of Omaha; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and countless friends.
Visitation is Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church; 2650 Farnam St. Omaha 68131 and funeral at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to or Parkinson's Research. Interment will be at a later date.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on June 19, 2019