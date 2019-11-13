Dr. William Edward Campbell, 92 of Glenwood, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, at the Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church in Omaha. Memorials are directed to On with Life in Glenwood. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born on June 30, 1927, in Kansas City, Kan., one of two children of William Warren and Mary "Mamie" (Bickerman) Campbell. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines. Bill served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946 and was honorably discharged. His medical career began unexpectedly when the Army singled him out as a candidate for a special training program. They sent him to the University of Nebraska and later to the University of Michigan. The program halted long before he completed his medical degree, but the training served as the foundation for his career as a psychologist and administrator. Bill received his bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Iowa, a masters' degree and Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Nebraska, and a master's degree in health and administration from the Brooke Army Medical Center at Baylor University. Bill worked 50 plus years for the State of Iowa with 35 of those years spent as superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center (formerly known as the Glenwood State Hospital-School). He was instrumental in the construction of 37 residential living units for the clients who had been living in dormitories and other multi-story buildings on the campus. Bill also enjoyed a decorated military career in the United States Army Reserves, obtaining the rank of colonel.
Bill and Joan Josselyn Larimer were united in marriage on July 26, 1952, in Des Moines. They were blessed with three sons, Greg, Steve and Doug.
Bill was an avid bridge player and enjoyed working and reading. He had a great musical talent and enjoyed singing in the choir. Bill rode his bike often and enjoyed taking part in RAGBRAI. He also was a long-distance runner and participated in the New York and Boston Marathons. Bill loved spending time with his friends, family, and especially his grandchildren.
Bill and Jo were married 64 years when Jo passed away at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn. on July 27, 2016.
In addition to his beloved wife Jo, Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Mary Jo Lavelle.
Bill is survived by his sons, Greg Campbell of Pacific Junction, Steve Campbell and wife Genelle of Glenwood, and Doug Campbell of Glenwood; grandchildren, Ben Sieck, Ryan Campbell, Meagin Wallis, and Joey Campbell; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
