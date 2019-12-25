Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Rohrberg. View Sign Service Information Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood 112 North Vine Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-5241 Visitation 9:00 AM Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood 112 North Vine Glenwood , IA 51534 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood 112 North Vine Glenwood , IA 51534 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Rohrberg, 94, of La Vista, Neb. passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, at the Granville Villa in La Vista. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with burial to follow at the Mineola Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the funeral beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.

Wilma Lydia Rohrberg, the eighth of ten children of Gustave "Gus" and Ella (Franke) Rohrberg, was born on Jan. 11, 1925, in Glenwood. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola on Jan. 15, 1925, and confirmed on April 6, 1941. Wilma attended Letal Country School near her home.

Wilma lived and worked on the farm until 1970, when her mother moved to the care center. She worked in the dietary department at Hillside Manor in Glenwood until her retirement in 1984. In 2000 she moved to Glen Haven and in 2004 she moved to Granville Villa in La Vista.

Wilma enjoyed visiting with the family and friends, playing cards, especially "rummy" and sewing. She especially loved being around her siblings and family.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elnora (Ed) Hoffman, Beulah (Pete) Jacobsen, and Darlene (Alvin) Arp; and brothers, Emery Rohrberg, Elvin (Fern) Rohrberg, Levon (Irlene) Rohrberg, Myron (Alice) Rohrberg, Virgil Rohrberg, and Harlan Rohrberg.

Wilma is survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie (the late Harlan) Rohrberg of Omaha; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of many special friends. Wilma Rohrberg, 94, of La Vista, Neb. passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, at the Granville Villa in La Vista. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with burial to follow at the Mineola Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the funeral beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.Wilma Lydia Rohrberg, the eighth of ten children of Gustave "Gus" and Ella (Franke) Rohrberg, was born on Jan. 11, 1925, in Glenwood. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola on Jan. 15, 1925, and confirmed on April 6, 1941. Wilma attended Letal Country School near her home.Wilma lived and worked on the farm until 1970, when her mother moved to the care center. She worked in the dietary department at Hillside Manor in Glenwood until her retirement in 1984. In 2000 she moved to Glen Haven and in 2004 she moved to Granville Villa in La Vista.Wilma enjoyed visiting with the family and friends, playing cards, especially "rummy" and sewing. She especially loved being around her siblings and family.Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elnora (Ed) Hoffman, Beulah (Pete) Jacobsen, and Darlene (Alvin) Arp; and brothers, Emery Rohrberg, Elvin (Fern) Rohrberg, Levon (Irlene) Rohrberg, Myron (Alice) Rohrberg, Virgil Rohrberg, and Harlan Rohrberg.Wilma is survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie (the late Harlan) Rohrberg of Omaha; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of many special friends. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close