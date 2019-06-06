|
Gail DiGiacomo, nee Sullivan, age 75, beloved wife for 57 years to Lawrence "Larry" DiGiacomo, Ret. CPD. Loving mother of Mark (Margaret) DiGiacomo and Lori (Gerard) Ramirez. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Linda) Ramirez, Jillian (Eric) Jillson, Jennie DiGiacomo and Mia DiGiacomo. Dearest sister of Darlene (Walter) Marquardt, Virginia Jamieson and Keith Sullivan. Fond sister-in-law of Bonnie (Charles) Consola. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Gail retired from Jewel with 25 years of service. Visitation Thursday May 16, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in The Orland Park Prairie on June 6, 2019