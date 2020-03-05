|
Gary A. Novak, age 65, beloved husband for 38 years to Elizabeth "Betty", nee Glos. Loving father of Gary Jr. (Jacqueline) Novak, Jason Novak and Melanie Novak. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Loretta Novak. Dear brother of Dennis (late Carol) Novak and Michael Novak. Fond son-in-law of Evelyn and the late Leonard Glos. Dearest brother-in-law of Mary (late Ken) Farris, Barbara (John) Williams and Donna (John) Wanda. Cherished uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle of many. Gary was an employee at Palos Community Hospital for over 33 years. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3-9 p.m. with a Service at 6:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elim Adult Services, 13020 S. Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in The Orland Park Prairie on Mar. 5, 2020