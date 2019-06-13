Gertrude Susan Foley (nee Sarauskis), 84, formerly of Orland Park, passed away peacefully May 2, 2019 in San Jose, CA.



She was a loving and devoted wife of 41 years to the late John (Jack) F : cherished mother of Susie Giddens, Paula, Debbie (Craig) Dian and John (Diane) Foley. She was a proud grandmother of 10 and a great grandmother of 6. She is survived by many cousins and friends.



A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Susan on Saturday, June 22, at 10:45 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Orland Park, IL. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



Susan was born October 21, 1934, to the late Sophia Sarauskis. She was raised in Harvey, IL and attended Thornton Township H.S. where she graduated in 1952. She was employed as a clerk with the Illinois Central Railroad before resigning and becoming a homemaker. She later returned to a career selling Maintenance Agreements for Sears Appliances. She retired in May of 1996 after 20 years of service.