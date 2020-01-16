|
Ione Mazie Olson, 96, entered eternal rest on December 13, 2019.
She was born on July 10, 1923 a daughter to the late Phillip Thomas George and Elizabeth Matilda Gall both of Peru, Illinois.
Ione Mazie was the beloved wife of Clarence Oliver Olson. Much loved mother of Craig Owen Olson (Carol) and Cheryl Lynn Maravilla (Lawrence). Cherished by grandchildren Rochelle, Erica, Sean, Jenna, Scott and George and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons Todd Douglas and Ross Alan Olson and a sister Betty (Babe) Hurt and three brothers Chandler, John (Jack) and Richard (PeeWee) George.
Ione and Clarence were long time residents of Midlothian, Illinois where she was a devoted member of the Midlothian Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Orland Park Junior Women's Club.
She loved to bake, was highly skilled with crochet hooks and enjoyed decorating and hosting holidays.
Ione lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and employee in the retail and van line industries.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation at 1:30pm, Memorial Service at 2:30pm with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall at Faith United Methodist Church 15101 South 80th Avenue, Orland Park Il. on January 19, 2019.
Published in The Orland Park Prairie on Jan. 16, 2020