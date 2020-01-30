|
Patricia Lacy Adams ("Pat") died January 16, 2020 in Naples, Florida. She was born June 11, 1928 to Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Lacy of Doniphan, Missouri. Her husband, Bill Adams, preceded her in death. They were married on July 2, 1949. Pat is survived by 2 children: Deborah Jung (Ronald) and Jeffrey Adams (Angela); by 5 grandchildren: Adam Jung (Abigail), Laura Montgomery (Brett), Eric Jung, James ("Mac") Adams, and Lacy Adams; and 2 great grandchildren: William Jung and Benjamin Jung. Pat received an A.A. from William Woods College, a B.S. from the University of Missouri, and an M.S. from Michigan State. After teaching for 31 years, she retired from Palos Park, Illinois public schools. In Florida, she was an active member of First Methodist Church of Naples, PEO Chapter GX, Past President of Naples PEO Group and Collier County Reciprocity, and President of Chi Omega Alums. In Illinois, she was President of United Way of Orland Township and the South Suburban Reading Association. Memorial gifts may be made to Faith United Methodist Church of Orland Park for the church choir.
Published in The Orland Park Prairie on Jan. 30, 2020