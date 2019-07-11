Home

Paul Noah Baisa, 27 years old, passed on suddenly 06/24/2019

Beloved son of David Sr. and Sandra, nee Russelburg.

Cherished brother of Aimee (Brad) Micetic, Katie (Mark) Cyrwus, David Jr., Emilee (Brett) Hutman, and Lucy. Loving uncle of Andrew, Isabella, Nathan, Franklin, Everett, Caden, Joseph, Leonel, Nina, and Ivy.

Attended Orland Park schools/Moraine Valley college

Member of St. Michael's parish

Mass services held at St. Michael's Church, Orland Park, 06/29/2019

Obituary, Kind Words, and Donations to Paul Baisa Memorial Fund: https://everloved.com/life-of/paul-baisa/
Published in The Orland Park Prairie on July 11, 2019
