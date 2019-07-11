|
|
Paul Noah Baisa, 27 years old, passed on suddenly 06/24/2019
Beloved son of David Sr. and Sandra, nee Russelburg.
Cherished brother of Aimee (Brad) Micetic, Katie (Mark) Cyrwus, David Jr., Emilee (Brett) Hutman, and Lucy. Loving uncle of Andrew, Isabella, Nathan, Franklin, Everett, Caden, Joseph, Leonel, Nina, and Ivy.
Attended Orland Park schools/Moraine Valley college
Member of St. Michael's parish
Becvar & Son Funeral Home, (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Mass services held at St. Michael's Church, Orland Park, 06/29/2019
Obituary, Kind Words, and Donations to Paul Baisa Memorial Fund: https://everloved.com/life-of/paul-baisa/
Published in The Orland Park Prairie on July 11, 2019