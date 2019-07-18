Ruth Ann Yunker, 84, of Benton, passed into eternal life at 12:17 a.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence.



She was born on December 23, 1934, to Harry and Viola (Roberson) Durham in Whittington, IL. In 1960, she married Eugene J. Yunker of Orland Park, IL. Ruth Ann was a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She was an educator, teaching music and elementary education. An accomplished musician, Ruth Ann started playing the piano and organ at age four. She had many talents but her biggest joy was being a mother to five, grandmother to thirteen and great grandmother to eight.



She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Orland Park, IL., First United Methodist Church of Benton, IL., long time member of Mary Circle and Suzanna's Piecemakers.



Ruth is survived by her five children, Pamela (Edward) Mack of Darien, IL, Sidney (Mark) Czynski of Mundelein, IL, George Yunker of Mooresville, NC, William Yunker of West Frankfort, IL, and John Yunker of Benton, IL; grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Yunker; father, Harry S. Durham; mother, Viola Florence Durham.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton, IL.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Pate Funeral Home.



Memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Pate Funeral Home, Benton, IL, with the Rev. Chuck Smith officiating. A memorial service will be held at the Faith United Methodist Church, 15101 South 80th Ave., Orland Park, IL., at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019.



Memorials contributions may be made to SSM Hospice Good Samaritan, and will be accepted at the funeral home.



Online condolences can be given at www.patefh.com Published in The Orland Park Prairie on July 18, 2019