Aaltje Elsien (Baptist) GORDANIER
It is with profound sadness that the family of Aaltje Elsien Gordanier nee: Baptist, announces her passing on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Orangeville, Ontario, after a courageous battle with cancer. Elsie was predeceased by her father Hendrik Baptist and her mother Alie Baptist nee: Ensing. Elsie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Robert, and their 4 children and 7 grandchildren, Andrew (Janet), Keith and Emily, Jonathan (Angee), Taylor and Ella,David (Shannon), Haidyn and Pierce, Rachel (Brad Atkinson), Scarlett and by her sisters, Jenny Baptist and Alice McDonald. Elsie was born on February 3, 1951 in Emmen Erfscheidenveen, the Netherlands, and immigrated to Canada with her parents in 1951 at the age of 3 months. Elsie grew up in Oakville, Ontario. She graduated from the Hamilton and District School of Nursing in 1971 as a Registered Nurse. Her contribution to the nursing profession and compassion for those in her care is immeasurable. Elsie spent years as obstetrical nurse, dental nurse anesthetist, geriatric nurse, alternative health professional and foot care nurse. Elsie was a dedicated wife, mother and Oma and brought great joy, laughter and love to her family. She was devoted to her family and so enjoyed the many, many years on the farm. She also enjoyed her years singing in choirs, knitting, reading and yoga. Now and forever more in our hearts. A Memorial Reception will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A few of Elsie's favourite sayings were: "This too shall pass" "It's all temporary" "Stop fooling around! I don't have time to take you to the hospital" "The power of love and forgiveness" Donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Elsie in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
