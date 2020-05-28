It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Alan Donald Douglas (Ernie to many) on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Orangeville, September 21, 1954 to Donald (late) and Gena Douglas, he grew up in Orangeville but made his home in Ottawa, a city he loved. Kanata is where he and Patti raised their family. He will be forever missed by his wife Patti Hunt, daughter Jami Labranche (Eric) and son Caelan, his mother Gena Douglas, sisters Donna Douglas (Ivar Boriss), Sam Anderson (Neil) and Pam McCormick (Dave), many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and his best friend of 50 years, Ian Britnell (Pauline). None of us will ever stop missing this remarkable man. From a very young child his infectious laugh and keen sense of humour is what people remember first about Al. He never cared about how silly he looked so long as he made you laugh. He loved unconditionally. And was just a little bit stubborn! His family and friends all won the lottery being able to call him son, brother, husband, dad, friend, uncle, father-in-law. He was the gentlest soul, whose innocence and non- judgemental approach made him stand out from the crowd. He always thought of himself last. He has left a large hole in his business community leaving many colleagues behind. His knowledge is second to none in the computer world; in project management, software development, business analysis, document management, self written publications and so much more that we lay people cannot comprehend. Replacing him in his industry will be a challenge. The final journey for him was complicated by the restrictions of Covid 19 but he was determined to fight. When he knew his battle was over his final wish was not for him but for his family that he was leaving behind. We hope to have a celebration in the near future when restrictions have been lifted and we can all rejoice in our love for Al and give him the farewell he deserves and give each other comfort in our loss. If desired, donations can be made to an education fund established for Caelan Douglas at RBC Orangeville branch, by E-transfers to david.mccormick@rbc.com.



