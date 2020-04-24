|
|
Pte. 4th Division RCAMC. What can be said about a man who lived an active life for 102 years? Albert Bolen Henderson was born the first son of Albert and Mae Henderson on the family farm in Melancthon Township, not far from Corbetton, Ontario. He was the fifth child after four sisters- Aleth Acheson, Helen Stinson, Della Oldfield and Elva Keast and then was followed by brother Douglas, sister Ella Melanson and brother Eldon. With such a large group of siblings he is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews from both the Henderson and Witney sides. As a young man he was always working on the farm and for other farmers showing his strong work ethic and love for the land, animals and people. Prior to the war and after he worked in research through the University of Toronto for Connaught Labs. On April 25, 1942 he married the love of his life, Julia Mary Witney and they were together for 55 years when she passed in 1997. Both "Bolen and Mary" had enlisted to serve Canada and postponed their married life until after the war in 1946. He served as a medic during the Second World War and was on the first Medic Unit in the battle areas after D-Day. As many veterans stories were not shared when returning home. One highlight he was quite proud of was that when in the Army in England his hand was shaken by Princess Elizabeth. After receiving the greeting from Queen Elizabeth on his 100th birthday he would chuckle and say "I knew her when". During his research he worked on the vaccines for both rabies and polio and was an animal examiner for many farms and businesses of chickens, pigs, dogs, horses and monkeys. He and Mary spent many of their holidays travelling in Hawaii, Alaska, and across Canada from east to west. Winters of retirement were spent in Florida. Once Bolen settled in Orangeville he took pride in continuing walking his two hundred steps (a mile) each day. He always made a lasting impression on people he met and could recall conversations from times before. He had a great love for dogs. A special thank you to all those friends, family, caregivers and nurses who touched his life and remember fondly his quick wit and humour. The Family will have a Graveside Interment and a Celebration of Life will be held at future time. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Humane Society-"Rescue Care" or to a . A tree will be planted in memory of Albert in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 24, 2020