More Obituaries for Albert REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Thomas REED

Albert Thomas REED Obituary
Suddenly at the age of 85, passed away February 27, 2020 after a brief illness, with his beloved wife Lynn by his side. Cherished father of Samantha (Jason) Omlik and Anthony (Tara) Reed, and grandfather of Eva and Lana. Survived by his sisters Alma, Ruth (John) and Rosemary (the late Maurice), and his sisters-in-law Shirley and Ina. Predeceased by his siblings Harold, Jack and Linda. He will be deeply missed by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lisa and Shawn Minshall, his nephews Clayton (Sarah), Marcus (Dominique) and niece Lauren (Gabriel). Tom was a graduate of the University of Guelph and led a full and rich life. His generous nature and love of service was completely unsurpassed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. In Tom's spirit of generosity, donations to Hospice Wellington would be welcome.
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 4, 2020
