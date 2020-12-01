née Leitch April 5, 1934 - November 26, 2020 Peacefully, at home with her family by her side, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband Ron (2010). Loving mother of Norm, Stephen (Bett) and Valerie (Tim). Proud grandma of Alex (Andrew), Jessie, Sarah and Wyatt. Dear sister of Beverly Rogers. Annie will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. A small private funeral will be held at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home. Interment Coningsby Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to A charity of your choice
