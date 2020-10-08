Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 59. Dear father of Ashley Ceolin (Darcy Smith) and Kayla Ceolin (Travis Morin). Cherished nonno of Norah. Beloved son of Donna and Raymond (2012). Loving brother of Stephen (Cherylanne). Anthony will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be private family only. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Centre would be appreciated by the family. (Face coverings must be worn during all events in the funeral home) A tree will be planted in memory of Anthony in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com