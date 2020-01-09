|
Passed away peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved daughter of the late Norman and Betty Armstrong. Loving wife of Kurt Oprea. Arlene will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to a would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Betty in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com