Peacefully at Shelburne Residence on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved Husband of Pearl Carson (2002). Dear father of Marilyn LeBlanc (Dennis), Dennis Carson, Neil Carson (Marilyn) and Laurie Carson. Cherished grandfather of Kristine, Denise (2005), Angie (Rudy), Nolan (Mandi), Robbie (Krista) and Neil (Krystal). Loving great-grandfather of 13. Remembered by his sister Virtue Schultz. Predeceased by his brother Elberne. Arley will also be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, Ontario on Monday, May 11, 2020. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Webcast of Funeral Service available at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations to Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Arley in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on May 9, 2020.