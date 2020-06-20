Peacefully at Dufferin Oaks Home For Senior Citizens on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 68 years to Eric Bishop. Treasured mother of Derrick (Eva) and Deborah (Edward). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Aimee (David), Stefanie (Andrew), Jennifer (Adam), Nicole (David) and Ashley (Filipe). Cherished great-grandmother to Gavin, Lily, Hudson, Alexis, Simon, Emberleigh, Caden and Jaxon. Predeceased by her brothers Leonard and Kenneth. She is survived by her sister Joyce. Audrey will be lovingly remembered by her family and all who knew her. Audrey and Eric met in a movie theatre in Nottingham, England where Eric asked her to be quiet so he could hear the film. From there a true, lasting love began. They married the day after Audrey turned 18 and spent the rest of their 68 year marriage by each other's side. They emigrated together in 1971 where their family expanded. A tree will be planted in memory of Audrey in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 20, 2020.