Audrey Elizabeth (Pretty) STRATTON
1941-08-08 - 2020-06-07
It is with great sadness that the family of Audrey Stratton (professionally known as Dr. A E Pretty) announces her passing on June 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with Bile Duct Cancer. Audrey was born in the UK and immigrated to Canada in 1965, shortly after earning a degree in Dentistry from Guys Hospital in London. Audrey went on to practice Dentistry in the Willowdale area of North York for close to 40 years. She was also a long standing and dedicated parishioner of the Anglican Church of the Incarnation (formerly known as All Souls). Audrey loved spending as much time as she could at her cottage on Georgian Bay. Her "Bay days" were often spent visiting with family and friends, picnicking on the outer islands, doing puzzles or puttering away at the many small jobs and projects that she always had on the go. Audrey is survived by her husband Duncan, children Peter (Eva) and Linda, grandchildren Annika and Evan and her siblings Beryl, Carol and Derek. A private service has been held for Audrey and a larger Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 23, 2020.
