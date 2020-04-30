Home

Peacefully at Dufferin Oaks, Shelburne, on Thursday, April, 23, 2020 at the age of 87; loving wife of Tom (d 2007); loved mother of Gordon (Cindy), Alan, Diane Runtas (Frank) cherished sister of Gordon of Edinburgh, Scotland. Beloved Nana of Ryan, Amanda, Kelsey, Jason, Shawn, Kennedy, Megan and Lindsay, Audrey will be sadly missed and thankful she has found peace, with Dad extending his hand. A heartfelt thank you to the 3rd floor RPNs, PSW's and staff for their wonderful care of Audrey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. CHEERS TO A LIFE WELL LIVED! A tree will be planted in memory of Audrey in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 30, 2020
