It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Audrey Brock on Sunday March 15, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville at the age of 80. Audrey was the beloved wife of Murray Brock for 62 years and the loving mother of Rob (Debbie) and Ron Brock. She was an adoring grandma and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren John (Sara), Mike (Courtney), Shelby (Alex), Bailey (Matt) and her great-grandchildren Jake, Colton, Benny, Austin, Audrey and Sawyer. Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a private interment at the Belfountain Cemetery in the spring of 2020. Donation’s in Audrey’s memory can be made to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation or Crohn's & Colitis Canada. Cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com MacIntyre Family Funeral Home 519-833-2231
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 18, 2020