Peacefully at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care, Shelburne, on Friday, September 18, 2020, Audrey Sutton, in her 88th year, beloved wife for 57 years of the late Ross Sutton (2013). Loving mother of Scott, Patti and her husband Gord Crawford. Cherished grandmother of Alycia, Jennifer, Michael, and Steven. Private service for immediate family. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). If desired, memorial donations may be made to Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care, Activity Fund, 151 Centre Street, Shelburne L9V 3R7. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com