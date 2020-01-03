Home

Audrey Viola Limebeer

Audrey Viola Limebeer Obituary
Peacefully at Dufferin Oaks on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald Limebeer. Dear mother of Cameron (Tamara) and the late Darlene. Cherished grandmother of Coulter and Diana. Dear sister of the late Eileen Teeter. Audrey will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to Knox United Church, Caledon would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Audrey in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
