A very outspread and heartfelt Thank You is extended to all the worthy folks in the greater Wellington County and Peel Region Communities from the Son (Rodney) of Barbara Ann Franklin, her sole Trustee, confidant, and all encompassed caregiver circa 1973 - 2020. Owing in large part to multitudes of mental illness faced in this world, would be an assembly of true friends whom presented to share her presence of mind which shall remain forever appreciated inclusively. The degree of history to which is spoken spans from neighbours, learned / medical professionals, various forms of support services, social and level minded religious bodies. Baring the unforeseen, a tentative celebration of life is intended to be published come the spring / early summer 2021, where parties from near and far will have the opportunity to propagate and or plant any memorial floral offerings towards the revitalization of Barbara's sanctuarial grounds.



