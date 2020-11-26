1/1
Barbara Ann Franklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A very outspread and heartfelt Thank You is extended to all the worthy folks in the greater Wellington County and Peel Region Communities from the Son (Rodney) of Barbara Ann Franklin, her sole Trustee, confidant, and all encompassed caregiver circa 1973 - 2020. Owing in large part to multitudes of mental illness faced in this world, would be an assembly of true friends whom presented to share her presence of mind which shall remain forever appreciated inclusively. The degree of history to which is spoken spans from neighbours, learned / medical professionals, various forms of support services, social and level minded religious bodies. Baring the unforeseen, a tentative celebration of life is intended to be published come the spring / early summer 2021, where parties from near and far will have the opportunity to propagate and or plant any memorial floral offerings towards the revitalization of Barbara's sanctuarial grounds.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved