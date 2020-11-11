1/1
Berendina (Ina) BERENDS
Promoted to glory on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Marien (Ron) (2018). Loved mother of Janet & Andrew Wildeboer, Bryce Berends and Terence Berends. Cherished Oma of Brianna Blokhuis (Josh), Willem (Michaela), Josiah, Jenna (Cam) and Summer. Loving great-grandmother of Eden. Loving sister of Els & Piet Vermeer, Arend & Ali Wendt, Gerrit & Miep Wendt and Teun & Gerda Wendt. Dear sister-in-law of Dicky & Pete (deceased) Jansen, Ben & Wies Berends, Henk (deceased) & Joanne Berends and Rita & Pete (deceased) deBoer. If so desired, memorial donations to ANCHOR Canadian Reformed Association for the Handicapped would be gratefully received by the family. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Canadian Reformed Church in Grand Valley, 173354 County Rd. 25, Grand Valley, ON on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
