It is with heartfelt sadness that we share with you the passing of Beryl Ann Munshaw. Beryl passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Brampton Civic Hospital. The beloved wife of the late Gordon Munshaw; cherished mother of Tim (Julie) and predeceased by her son Eric in 2018 (Edna); cherished grandmother of Christopher (Amanda), Robin (Madeline), Steffi (Christopher), Allison (James) and Erika (Ben); great-grandmother of Harper Munshaw. Remembered by her sister Joy Fry; predeceased by Sunny Nabieszko. Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, she was the daughter of Alex and Ann Andersen. Following her graduation in 1950 from Wellesley Hospital, Beryl had a long and promising career as a Registered Nurse. After her retirement, she enjoyed many years volunteering with Peterborough's Community Care Centre where she continued supporting the health and well- being of individuals. Beryl had a wide array of interests and hobbies, and was active within her community. She will be remembered and deeply missed by her many wonderful friends, neighbours and colleagues. We will forever treasure her sense of humour, creativity, honesty, words of wisdom and love for the simple pleasures in life. Memorial donations in Beryl's honour may be made to Headwaters Healthcare Foundation https://hhcfoundation.com/Home We invite you to leave your memories online at : www.dodsandmcnair.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 11, 2020