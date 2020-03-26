|
|
Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on Monday March 16, 2020 with family by her side. Beloved wife and best friend for 64 years of Dennis Orme (predeceased). Loving and encouraging mother of Stephen (Karen) and Christopher (Kathy). Treasured Nan and best cheerleader of Dennis (Ashley), Kaitie, Evan (Rubi), Kalen (Becky), and Jono (Ashley). Devoted Great-Nan of Audrey Grace and Baby Orme (on her way). We will always remember her overwhelming kindness, her endless support, and her fierce love for her close-knit family. Beryl touched many lives and will be greatly missed by her relatives in England and her cherished friends. We would like to express our deep gratitude and appreciation to all the doctors and health care workers who always went above and beyond what was expected. Your loving care as we journeyed together was truly remarkable. In particular we would like to thank the staff at Bethsaida Retirement Home for loving Beryl, the staff at Hunter Support Services for their excellent care, and the staff at Matthews House for their deep compassion and support at the end of Berylâ€™s earthly journey. There will be visitation time at Dods & McNair Funeral Home some time in the future (TBA). A private gathering will be held by members of the immediate family to celebrate a life well lived and well loved. For one who loved her garden¦ God looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful -He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering. He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids, and whispered, ˜Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you the day God called you home. Anonymous
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 26, 2020