Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of George Hawkins ((2001). Dear mother of Steven (Diane Hardy) and Julie Gate (Gary). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Adam (Natasha), Lyndsay (Yovan), Kevin, Lisa, Amanda, James, Kyleigh, Kennedy, Brock, Alicia, Lukas and families. Dearest great-grandmother of Finnegan. Remembered by her sisters Ann Smith and Gillian Harris and her brother John Morris (Ann). Predeceased by her brother Ernie. Brenda will also be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Brenda may be made to Meagan's Walk or the Canadian Cancer Society. A tree will be planted in memory of Brenda in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on May 1, 2020.
