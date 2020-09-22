1/1
Brian Donald Heap
Peacefully at Mississauga Hospital on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 57 years to Sandra Heap. Dear father of Tanya Bottomley (Alan) and Dawn Heap (Peter Cianciolo). Cherished grandfather of Payton, Lucas and Avery. Remembered by his brother Colin Heap and his sister Linda Heap. Predeceased by his brother Charles. Brian will also be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins both in Canada and the UK and by many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund (Branch 233 - Orangeville) and Dogs and Cats of the Dominican Republic (dcdr.org) would be appreciated by the family. (Face masks or face coverings are mandatory in the funeral home during all events). A tree will be planted in memory of Brian in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Orangeville News on Sep. 22, 2020.
