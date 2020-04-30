|
|
Died on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Brenda; loving father of Chad (Danica) and Bradley (Annie); cherished grandpa of Daphne, Cash, Jack, Gracie, and Katrisse; great grandpa of Ainsley. Brian will be missed by his many other family and friends. Brian was the proud owner of a 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger, he enjoyed many many hours polishing it up, and could be seen driving around (slowly of course?), to show it off, and would talk passionately about it to anyone willing to listen. But most of all Brian loved spending time with his greatest treasure...his family. He will be remembered for his caring ways, his guidance, his infectious laughter, and most of all for his love of life, he was a true family man! Brian touched the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to spend time with him, and when we can all be together, A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Brian, donations to Hospice Dufferin would be appreciated by the family. In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Ransom Family.
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 30, 2020