Born on January 5, 1939 in Etobicoke to Olive and Arthur Smith, Bruce passed away on January 23, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville. Graduating from Etobicoke Collegiate Institute, Bruce went on to Ryerson, where he achieved a diploma in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering with a specialization in Metallurgical Engineering in 1961. After working for WR Grace for several years, Bruce and a partner started CPD Services, a successful construction materials manufacturing company. An avid outdoorsman, Bruce loved nothing more than to be hiking through the woods in Hockley, or out on his bike for a short 90K ride. Bruce remained active until his final two years, playing an aggressive game of tennis with his famous "Brucie chop shot" in Mono and on Kiawah Island, SC. Hockey was a life-long passion; Bruce, finally hung up his skates at the age of 70 when he said he couldn't keep up with the twenty-one year old's anymore. Bruce loved travelling with his wife and great companion of forty years, Lynn, in their trawler, Blue Spirit, exploring Georgian Bay in the summers, and travelling along the Inland Water System and Atlantic during the winter months...which is where they happened upon Seabrook and Kiawah Islands, a place that would become a second home and a gathering place for family and friends. An adventurer and explorer at heart, Bruce spent many trips exploring the lesser known parts of Australia, New Zealand, the Antarctic, and the Bahamas. It was a regret that Bruce never made it to Greenland, a place he was fascinated by. Bruce had a unique ability to get himself into interesting situations, particularly when it involved capturing a great shot on his camera. Whether he was feeding Oreo cookies to an emu in the middle of the Outback, harassing a tarantula the size of a dinner plate, or going eye to eye with a rattlesnake, Bruce always got the shot and there was always a great story to tell. An avid reader of nonfiction, Bruce remarked recently that the library was running out of books for him to read. Bruce's quiet spirit and strength attracted the love of most four-legged creatures, and in particular, his beautiful Rhodesian Ridgebacks, who were constant companions throughout his adult life. Bruce is remembered by his nieces and nephews, Jana, Kristin, David, Diane, Mike, Cynthia, and Cameron, as a big character with massive presence who touched all of their lives as Big Bad Uncle Brucie. Lynn's (Lynn Sinclair-Smith) mother, brother, and two sisters also had enormous respect for his talents and interests and will greatly miss him. Bruce was a cherished father, friend, and kindred spirit to his beloved daughter, Kelly (Ralph Schatzmair), from his first marriage (Penny Steen), and very proud grandfather to Alexandra Reese and Jack Ryan. The family would like to thank the excellent care Dr. Jeff McKinnon and the staff of Headwaters Health Care Centre provided, and to particularly thank the nurses of F Wing who so lovingly honoured Bruce in his final days. As per Brucie's wishes, a private family remembrance will be held. A tree will be planted in Brucie's honour in the Friendship Gardens, Headwaters Health Care Centre. Donations may be made in Brucie's name by visiting www.friendshipgardens.ca. tree will be planted in memory of Bruce in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 30, 2020