It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Bryan Speers into the presence of his Creator, on February 11, 2020 at home. Bryan was born in Orangeville and is survived by his brother Harold (Janet), sisters Katherine (Evan), Nancy (Philip), many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bryan is predeceased by parents Gordon and Mary (Lindsay) and brother Wayne. His ready smile will be missed by many friends. Bryan was diligent about watching the weather, was always glad to get coffee and pie with a friend and enjoyed farming his way (old school). Bryan was a helpful and caring neighbour and was devoted to the farm and taking care of animals. Online donations may be made to Headwaters Hospital Heart Drive in memory of Bryan Speers. Celebration of Life Service to be held at In Memoriam Life Celebration Centre, 633419 Hwy 10, Unit B1, Mono Plaza, Mono on February 21, 2020. Visitation from 12 - 1 p.m. with memorial service to follow. In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Speers Family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 15, 2020