Bugler Donna Beverley MILLER
June 8, 1936 - August 1, 2020 Donna passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Sunset Manor in Collingwood, ON in the company of her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Bob and niece Lisa. After growing up in Newmarket Donna graduated from the Toronto General Hospital nursing program in 1957 and started what was to be a 40 year career as a nurse, mostly in the OR. Donna lived and worked in Barrie and Toronto before she and Bob settled into the Hockley Valley, building a house they would call home for more than 25 years. There, with Bob, she enjoyed gardening, skiing, the outdoors and her cats and dogs. In retirement they moved to Collingwood to be closer to family and the ski hills. Donna enjoyed her retirement gardening at their home in Collingwood, entertaining family and friends at Maple Lake, travelling, skiing and spending time with her beloved animals. Donna is survived by her husband Robert Miller, her brother Gary Bugler, sister in law Evelyn, sister in law Lorna (Ira), sister in law Marilyn (Dennis) and many, many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. Donna was predeceased by her parents Edna and Bill Bugler. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In loving memory of Donna donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Georgian Triangle Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Friends may visit Donna's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Orangeville News on Aug. 6, 2020.
