1/1
Carol Hope (Hines) Marchand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dearest Carol passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Gary for 42 years and dear mother of Melissa and Andrea (David). Cherished grandma of Carley and Zachary. Dear grandma of her furry grand-dogs Charlotte and Zoey. Loved by many and respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing Carol. She was a strong wife and mother to our family and was taken from us far too soon by leukemia. Gary would like to say a special thanks to the medical staff especially the nurses at the ICU unit at Mount Sinai Hospital. The family requests that donations be made to the Westminster United Church in Orangeville, in Carol's name. Dearest Carol, love of my life. Rest in peace. Until we meet again. Gary. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Face coverings must be worn during all events while at this service. A Celebration of Carol's life to take place in the Spring, details TBA. A tree will be planted in memory of Carol in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dods & McNair Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved