Our dearest Carol passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Gary for 42 years and dear mother of Melissa and Andrea (David). Cherished grandma of Carley and Zachary. Dear grandma of her furry grand-dogs Charlotte and Zoey. Loved by many and respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing Carol. She was a strong wife and mother to our family and was taken from us far too soon by leukemia. Gary would like to say a special thanks to the medical staff especially the nurses at the ICU unit at Mount Sinai Hospital. The family requests that donations be made to the Westminster United Church in Orangeville, in Carol's name. Dearest Carol, love of my life. Rest in peace. Until we meet again. Gary. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Face coverings must be worn during all events while at this service. A Celebration of Carol's life to take place in the Spring, details TBA. A tree will be planted in memory of Carol in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com