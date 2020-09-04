Catherine LAVENDER

Catherine passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Dufferin Oaks, Shelburne. Catherine was born in England on the 4th of May, 1945. She married Brian Lavender in 1966 and they had a daughter named Teresa. She worked at York University for 34 years and took early retirement at 55. The family wishes to extend a deep appreciation to the nursing staff at Dufferin Oaks for their loving care, especially on the Mono floor. A funeral service was held in St. Andrew's Church, 17621 St. Andrews Road, Caledon on Friday morning, September 4 at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com