|
|
It is with profound and deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Catherine (Cat) Marie Mino after a valiant battle with cancer. Cat will be remembered by all who knew her for her quick wit and ability to make people laugh. She had an amazing way of making you see the brighter side of life. She also had a kind way of knowing just what to say to make everyone's day brighter. Her sense of humor and love of laughter will be remembered by all who had the privilege to know her. She always lent a helping hand and quietly went out of her way to help in any way she could. She is survived by her partner Bruce Lambert; her mother Margaret (Peg) Mino; her brothers William (Billy) Mino and Sean Mino and her many cousins. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her including her many friends at Edward Jones. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers please give to a in honor of Cat. A tree will be planted in memory of Catherine in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 25, 2020