Cecil SMITH

Cecil Emmerson Lincoln Smith of Mount Forest, passed away at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late June Smith (nee Graham) (2019). Loving father of Kathy and her husband Lyle Bender, and Debbie and her husband Bruce Witherow, all of Mount Forest. Cherished grandfather of Kimberly and her husband Sean MacMillan of Dundas, Kelly Bender and her partner George Trihenea of Kitchener, Kevin Bender and his wife Manda of Holstein, David Witherow and his wife Lydia Tietjen of Bridgetown, Nova Scotia, and Paula and her husband Jeff VanKessel of Oshawa. Great-grandfather of eight. Dear brother of Sherman Smith and his wife Joyce of Guelph and brother-in-law of Marie Hansen and her husband Eric of Oshawa. Predeceased by his brother Vernon Smith and his wife Charlotte, sister Ilene Moore and her husband Wray, and brother-in-law George Graham and his wife Gladys. A private family service will be held with interment in Mount Forest Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Louise Marshall Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to England Funeral Home.

Published in Orangeville News on Jul. 3, 2020.
