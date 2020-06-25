Order of Niagara October 1, 1941 - June 19, 2020 Gardener Extraordinaire! Peacefully at Headwaters Healthcare Centre on Friday June 19, 2020 at the age of 78 after a brief battle with Esophageal Cancer. Dear husband of Margaret, cherished father of Jonathan (Marcy), David (Lisa) and Marcus (Heather). Proud grandfather of Calen, Logan, Parker, Ty and Ava. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Alfred Hogben, brother Dalton (Ruby) and sister Donna Reed (Delbert). Charlie will be greatly missed by all his nieces and nephews and relatives. Charlie touched the lives of everyone he met and we will be forever grateful to have known such a wonderful person. Charlie was born in Orangeville. His 10-year career as a teacher took Charlie and Margaret to Saskatchewan and Quebec (Mistassini) before he returned to Orangeville to begin a 27-year career with Corrections Canada. Charlie was a dedicated member and long-time server of St. Mark's Anglican Church, Orangeville, and a devoted volunteer with Hospice Dufferin. At Charlie's request, there will not be a funeral service. Special thanks to Randy Mugford at In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc., Mono. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Dufferin or St. Mark's Church in Orangeville. Our thanks to the amazing support and care of Dr. Sandhu, Dr. Candusso, Amy Abbott from Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) and the wonderful Bayshore Nurses. A special thanks goes out to the Dufferin County Paramedics Service for their genuine care and for helping Charlie take in the serenity of his beautiful gardens for one last time. Charlie will be remembered for his gentle nature and infectious laugh. I am confident that he will be tending the flowers in the greatest garden of all. "They are not gone who live in the hearts of others" Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Hogben Family.
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 25, 2020.