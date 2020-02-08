|
|
Suddenly on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Gloria Rusk. Dear father of Bryan and his wife Peggy and Michael and his wife Stephanie. Cherished grandpa of Lauren. Dear brother of Glen (Jeanette), Raymond (Sylvia), Laurene (Leonard, deceased). Predeceased by his siblings Merle, Margaret, Irene, Jessie, Wilma, Ivadell, Delbert and Marie. Clarence will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Westminster United Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Clarence in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 8, 2020