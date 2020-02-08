Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Rusk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Robert Rusk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Robert Rusk Obituary
Suddenly on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Gloria Rusk. Dear father of Bryan and his wife Peggy and Michael and his wife Stephanie. Cherished grandpa of Lauren. Dear brother of Glen (Jeanette), Raymond (Sylvia), Laurene (Leonard, deceased). Predeceased by his siblings Merle, Margaret, Irene, Jessie, Wilma, Ivadell, Delbert and Marie. Clarence will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Westminster United Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Clarence in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -