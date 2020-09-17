Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Shirley for over 60 years. Dear father of Brian (Janice) and Laura (Steve) Wynne. Cherished grandfather of Valerie and Andy. Dale will also be greatly missed by his brother Mac (Carol) Stoodley and his sister Vicki (Bev) Stainton, Wendy (Bob) Gibb, and his extended family and many friends. Dale was a trusting, hard working and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. A Celebration of Life to be determined. In Dale's memory donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
