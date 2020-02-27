Home

Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Darrick Charles Landry

Suddenly on Tuesday February 25th, 2020 in his 56th year. Beloved son of Chuck Landry & Vera Landry (2018). Dear brother of Todd and his wife Lisa. Cherished uncle of Laken, Lexi and Niki. Darrick will be greatly missed by his Legion family, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre 21 First St. Orangeville on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion - Poppy Fund. A tree will be planted in memory of Darrick in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 27, 2020
