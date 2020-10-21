David Galbraith

Peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Betty Galbraith (nee Dinsmore). Dear father of Cheryl (special Angel). Remembered by his brothers Peter (Donna) of N.S. and Rick of B.C. Predeceased by his sister Shirley Goldby and his brother Ken. David will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 14 Cemetery Rd., Mono, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to C.L.A.S.S. Community Living Association South Simcoe would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of David in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com