Dr. David Scott passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Lily Hudoneil (Huda) Scott (nee Gardiner). Devoted father of Katherine Scott (Robert Frater) of Ottawa, Hugh Scott (Carole Ricard) of Quebec City and Peter Scott of Orangeville. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Scott (Matthieu Robitaille), Emma Scott (Hugues Soares), Harry Scott and Charlotte and Liam Scott-Frater. David will be greatly missed by his brother Charles Scott (Sharon) and brothers-in-law, Clive Curtis and Don Ernst, many loving nieces and nephews and other treasured friends. He is predeceased by his dear sisters, Jean Ernst and Nan Curtis and brother-in-law Christopher Gardiner. The eldest child of Dr. Charles Scott and Janet Bishop, David grew up in Orangeville, born in the family home at 33 First Street where his father practised medicine and his mother managed the office and their home. He attended the local schools, was a good student but even keener athlete. He spent wonderful summers rambling around the family farm in Mono Township and, later on, working as a bellhop at Windermere House on Lake Rosseau. In 1950, following in his father's footsteps, he attended the University of Toronto, graduating from medical school in 1956, and general surgery in 1962. While working at the Toronto Western Hospital, David met his great love, Huda, who one fateful day agreed to teach him how to do the charleston with a cast on one leg. They married in 1959 and moved up to Orangeville three years later, creating a wonderful home for their three children, extended family and wide circle of friends. David practised general surgery from 1962 to 1997, serving as Chief of Staff from 1983 to 1989, known over his career for his quiet leadership and diplomacy. He believed strongly in community service and worked tirelessly in different roles to strengthen relationships within the health care field and between health care and other community services. David served on several local, provincial and national health care advisory committees as well as the Dufferin County Board of Education and Orangeville Planning Board. In the 1990s, he led the Dufferin Area Hospital's Steering Committee on Alternative Health Care Delivery Systems tasked with developing a blueprint for health care in the new millennium and chaired the Wellington-Dufferin District Health Council for four years. He went on to lead the Headwaters Area Linkage Committee, a group that convened the leadership of all area community services. Well into his 80s, David continued to help recruit young physicians to Dufferin County. David took tremendous pleasure in his whole family and followed their pursuits with keen interest. He enjoyed nothing more than a good meal with his many lifelong friends and going to the local theatre with his beloved Huda. He will be remembered as a kind and honourable man, loyal friend, caring physician, and wonderful father and husband. He is deeply mourned. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff at Dufferin Oaks for their extraordinary care and to our family's many friends who supported us over these past years, especially our friend Karena Landers. A Private Family Service will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of David, donations to Community Living Dufferin or Headwaters Health Care Foundation are appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Dr. David in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on May 1, 2020.