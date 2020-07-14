Suddenly at her home in Caledon on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Luke Verhaegen. Dear mother of Kathy Ellis (Alf), Laurie Verhaegen (John MacAuley) and Dan Verhaegen (Donna MacDonald). Cherished grandmother of Luke (Danni), Matthew (Stephanie), Malcolm, Stephanie (Brandon), Shannan (Troy), Sarah (Calvin) and Ryan. Remembered by her brothers Bill (Audrey) and Gerry (Susan). Predeceased by her sister Donna and her brothers Ron and Grant. Diane will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Belfountain Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. (Face masks or face coverings must be worn at all times in the funeral home - visitor numbers are limited) A tree will be planted in memory of Diane in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com