Dianne Florence Aikens
Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, on Monday, May 11, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved daughter of Leonard and Marjorie Aikens; loved mother of Dennis Trimble, Teresa Trimble-Lloyd and her husband Richard Glanville; cherished grandmother of Kyle Lloyd; dear sister of Shirley, Robert, Leon, and predeceased by Barry. Dianne will be sadly missed by her many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Aikens Family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.imfunerals.com.


Published in Orangeville News on May 16, 2020.
